Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,538 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 11,854 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $15,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 2.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its position in Micron Technology by 3.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,701 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Micron Technology by 3.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MU. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.87.

Shares of MU opened at $82.03 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $96.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.28. The stock has a market cap of $91.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

