Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,446,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,516,154,000 after acquiring an additional 426,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,005,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,909,514,000 after acquiring an additional 694,381 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,402,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,630 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,965,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,696,655,000 after acquiring an additional 742,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,596,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,575,702,000 after acquiring an additional 635,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $82.03 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $91.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.87.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

