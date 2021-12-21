Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 28.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.16.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $7.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,821,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,863,060. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $100.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Micron Technology by 564.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,088 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in Micron Technology by 11.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 16.4% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,281,000 after purchasing an additional 60,125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 26.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 254,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,052,000 after purchasing an additional 53,877 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 16.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.