Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Stephens Inc. AR’s 8th Largest Position

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,871 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 50,606 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.5% of Stephens Inc. AR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $96,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Yale University purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $319.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $327.06 and its 200-day moving average is $299.64. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $211.94 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

