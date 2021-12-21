Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MSFT. Citigroup raised their target price on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $7.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $327.29. 24,721,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,230,605. The company’s 50-day moving average is $327.75 and its 200-day moving average is $300.18. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $211.94 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 56,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,690,000. TNF LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $849,000. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,911 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

