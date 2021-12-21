MiL.k Price Tops $1.34 (MLK)

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 21st. One MiL.k coin can now be bought for approximately $1.34 or 0.00002732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MiL.k has a market cap of $104.92 million and approximately $25.44 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MiL.k has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00052348 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,024.28 or 0.08189544 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,183.41 or 1.00089750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00072477 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00047031 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002658 BTC.

About MiL.k

MiL.k launched on February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here . MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io . MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

MiL.k Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

