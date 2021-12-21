Millennium Management Llc Acquires 30,681 Shares of Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) Stock

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) insider Millennium Management Llc purchased 30,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $304,355.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Millennium Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 17th, Millennium Management Llc sold 300,000 shares of Duddell Street Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $2,961,000.00.
- On Monday, November 8th, Millennium Management Llc purchased 54,773 shares of Duddell Street Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $542,800.43.
NASDAQ DSAC traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,539. Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87.
Duddell Street Acquisition Company Profile
Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Duddell Street Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duddell Street Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.