Millennium Management Llc Acquires 30,681 Shares of Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) Stock

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) insider Millennium Management Llc purchased 30,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $304,355.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Millennium Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Millennium Management Llc sold 300,000 shares of Duddell Street Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $2,961,000.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Millennium Management Llc purchased 54,773 shares of Duddell Street Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $542,800.43.

NASDAQ DSAC traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,539. Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,275,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 477,631 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares during the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 383,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 17,030 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 209,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 104,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 34,252 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duddell Street Acquisition Company Profile

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

