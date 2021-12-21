Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.30. Miller Industries shares last traded at $31.75, with a volume of 41,145 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Miller Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company has a market cap of $362.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.78.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $164.72 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Miller Industries by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Miller Industries by 321.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Miller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Miller Industries by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Miller Industries by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR)

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

