MimbleWimbleCoin Price Reaches $8.47 on Exchanges (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $91.50 million and approximately $83,753.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for $8.47 or 0.00017170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.60 or 0.00276917 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00009282 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00009366 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000183 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,802,491 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.