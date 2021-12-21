Mina (MINA) Market Capitalization Tops $1.06 Billion

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $3.24 or 0.00006617 BTC on major exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $33.13 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 327,379,680 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

