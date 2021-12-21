MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) & NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) Head to Head Analysis

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) and NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get MIND Technology alerts:

This table compares MIND Technology and NextGen Acquisition Corp. II’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MIND Technology $21.22 million 1.04 -$20.31 million ($1.11) -1.44 NextGen Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MIND Technology.

Profitability

This table compares MIND Technology and NextGen Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MIND Technology -49.29% -717.17% -32.26% NextGen Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MIND Technology and NextGen Acquisition Corp. II, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MIND Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A NextGen Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 1 0 3.00

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.32%. Given NextGen Acquisition Corp. II’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NextGen Acquisition Corp. II is more favorable than MIND Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.0% of MIND Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of MIND Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II beats MIND Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd. The company was founded on January 29, 1987 and is headquartered in Woodlands, TX.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.