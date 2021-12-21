Mint Club Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (MINT)

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Mint Club coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Mint Club has a market cap of $27.39 million and $213,230.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mint Club has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mint Club alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00030788 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 64.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mint Club Coin Profile

Mint Club is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,148,144,686 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mint Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mint Club and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.