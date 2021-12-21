Minter Network Market Capitalization Tops $15.69 Million (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a market cap of $15.69 million and approximately $6,088.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.75 or 0.00178051 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.48 or 0.00241117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00051216 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,980.80 or 0.08170418 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,200,652,035 coins and its circulating supply is 4,995,442,468 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

