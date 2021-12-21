MintMe.com Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.36 Million (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 21st. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $1.36 million and $2,000.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,811.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,010.31 or 0.08215983 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.63 or 0.00314744 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $436.23 or 0.00893704 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00010484 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00072180 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007540 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.05 or 0.00391414 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.25 or 0.00254545 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

