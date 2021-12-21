Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 973 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 154,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,385,000 after purchasing an additional 34,053 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.91.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $171.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $173.89. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

