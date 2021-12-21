Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 59,548 Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 59,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Accolade at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Accolade by 1,682.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the first quarter worth $57,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 42.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Accolade by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Accolade by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 17,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACCD opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average of $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Accolade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $59.93.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). Accolade had a negative net margin of 57.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $73.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ACCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Accolade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Accolade from $56.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Accolade from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

