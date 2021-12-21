Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 1,001 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 56.5% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM opened at $247.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $243.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.58, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $286.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.80.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,592,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.18, for a total transaction of $5,183,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,527 shares of company stock worth $148,498,454 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.49.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

