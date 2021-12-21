Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 2,683 Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 113.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 191,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after buying an additional 101,392 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,398,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,668,000 after buying an additional 40,785 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,211,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,734,000 after buying an additional 18,373 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DBEF opened at $38.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.40. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $39.98.

