Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 3,636 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $200,000. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $333,000.

Shares of XSLV stock opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $39.41 and a 52-week high of $51.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average is $48.39.

