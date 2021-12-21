Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 3,834 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $7,784,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 234.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDC opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.15. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $40.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.