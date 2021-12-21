Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 348.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.84. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

