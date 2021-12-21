Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $3.06 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 935.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,536 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5,513.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $54.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.79 and a 200-day moving average of $55.08. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $55.67.

