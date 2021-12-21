Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VZ opened at $53.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $60.13.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

