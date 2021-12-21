Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 111.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries stock opened at $64.14 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $68.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CF. Mizuho assumed coverage on CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.12.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $3,355,194.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,422 shares of company stock worth $16,275,950 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

