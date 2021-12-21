Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 203.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,757 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emfo LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 141.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 108.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 50.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 510 shares of company stock valued at $37,417. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $84.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.00. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $85.22. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.54%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $74.00.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

