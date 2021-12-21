Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Makes New $5.25 Million Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,254,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total value of $510,508.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Erste Group downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.06.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $332.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.68, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.09. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.47 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.94.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

