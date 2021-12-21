Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 2,839 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 1.71% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFAX. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 42.9% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 292,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,469,000 after buying an additional 87,897 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the second quarter worth $6,234,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the second quarter worth $4,038,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 296,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,461,000 after purchasing an additional 33,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 133.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $81.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.66. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12-month low of $75.30 and a 12-month high of $87.58.

