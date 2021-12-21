Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 3,714 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3,696.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,140,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925,848 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,907,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,778,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,828,000 after buying an additional 769,962 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,258,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,035,000 after buying an additional 427,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 945,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,133,000 after buying an additional 424,427 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $50.13 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $51.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

