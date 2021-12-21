Mirrored Alibaba (mBABA) Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last Week

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Mirrored Alibaba has a market capitalization of $12.37 million and approximately $75,751.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can now be bought for about $129.32 or 0.00263063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Alibaba has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00051841 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,005.90 or 0.08148794 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,133.16 or 0.99946485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00072064 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00047360 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002632 BTC.

About Mirrored Alibaba

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 95,670 coins. Mirrored Alibaba’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Alibaba’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Alibaba

