Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Price Hits $21.83 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $16.73 million and $52,761.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be bought for about $21.83 or 0.00045015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00051132 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,951.39 or 0.08148548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,451.95 or 0.99917527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00071876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00047612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002625 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 766,272 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

