Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $73,502.00

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be bought for $616.21 or 0.01253514 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a market cap of $13.92 million and approximately $73,502.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00051608 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,015.52 or 0.08168464 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,219.41 or 1.00123171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00071944 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00047144 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 22,589 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.