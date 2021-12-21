Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Reaches Market Cap of $12.62 Million

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $12.62 million and $154,459.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for $54.06 or 0.00110006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00052348 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,024.28 or 0.08189544 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,183.41 or 1.00089750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00072477 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00047031 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002658 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 233,462 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

