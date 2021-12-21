Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Shares Gap Down to $4.40

Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.40, but opened at $4.17. Missfresh shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 2,060 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MF shares. Citigroup started coverage on Missfresh in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.08 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Missfresh in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Missfresh in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.70 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.59.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Missfresh in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Missfresh in the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Missfresh in the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Missfresh during the second quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Missfresh during the second quarter worth about $433,000. 15.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Missfresh

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

