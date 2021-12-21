Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Trading Down 3.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) fell 3.5% during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $20.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Mission Produce traded as low as $17.18 and last traded at $17.18. 538 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 124,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In related news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 43,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $800,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $127,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,271 in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVO. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Mission Produce by 359.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Mission Produce by 377.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Mission Produce by 551.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Mission Produce by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Mission Produce during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.26.

About Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

