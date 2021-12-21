Modern Investment Coin Trading 24.4% Lower This Week (MODIC)

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0742 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges. Modern Investment Coin has a total market cap of $864,149.88 and $388.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00029012 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000608 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000045 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Coin Profile

MODIC is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 11,652,369 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @ModicLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here . Modern Investment Coin’s official website is modic.fund

Modern Investment Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modern Investment Coin directly using US dollars.

