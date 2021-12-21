Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) were down 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $259.77 and last traded at $260.54. Approximately 45,977 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 13,679,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $276.38.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.31.

The stock has a market cap of $106.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.04, for a total value of $2,240,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $708,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 450,250 shares of company stock valued at $141,054,705. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

