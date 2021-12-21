Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $435.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to announce $435.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $454.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $423.56 million. Moelis & Company posted sales of $422.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $490.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.49 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 95.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.71.

In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $153,602.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 101.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 40.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter valued at about $489,000. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MC opened at $60.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.70 and a 200 day moving average of $62.28. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $77.49.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

