Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) vs. CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Financial Survey

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) and Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CEVA and Momentive Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEVA -2.44% 0.68% 0.57% Momentive Global -23.41% -28.33% -11.02%

This table compares CEVA and Momentive Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEVA $100.33 million 10.05 -$2.38 million ($0.13) -337.54 Momentive Global $375.61 million 8.03 -$91.58 million ($0.68) -29.76

CEVA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Momentive Global. CEVA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Momentive Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CEVA and Momentive Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEVA 0 1 5 0 2.83 Momentive Global 0 3 1 0 2.25

CEVA currently has a consensus target price of $59.67, indicating a potential upside of 35.98%. Momentive Global has a consensus target price of $55.33, indicating a potential upside of 173.39%. Given Momentive Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Momentive Global is more favorable than CEVA.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.9% of CEVA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of Momentive Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of CEVA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Momentive Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

CEVA has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Momentive Global has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CEVA beats Momentive Global on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc. engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence. Its connectivity portfolio includes LTE and 5G mobile broadband platforms for handsets and base station RAN, NB-IoT for low bit rate cellular and Bluetooth and Wi-Fi technologies for wireless IoT. The company was founded on November 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc. provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey. Momentive Global was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

