MonetaryUnit Achieves Market Cap of $940,954.73 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $940,954.73 and approximately $482.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded up 34.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.11 or 0.00150177 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 102% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 241,444,867 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

