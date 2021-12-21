MONK (MONK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,876.00

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. MONK has a market cap of $537,806.40 and $2,876.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MONK has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. One MONK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00012058 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 773.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000124 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00016301 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK (CRYPTO:MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

