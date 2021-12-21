Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $78.56

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.56 and traded as low as $73.82. Moog shares last traded at $73.82, with a volume of 1,319 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Moog from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.42.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $724.29 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Moog’s payout ratio is 20.53%.

About Moog (NYSE:MOG.B)

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

