Moonriver Achieves Market Cap of $474.06 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $474.06 million and $17.72 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver coin can currently be purchased for about $183.28 or 0.00377255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00051385 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,971.60 or 0.08174885 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,582.22 or 0.99998613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00072090 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00047097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Moonriver Coin Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,198,172 coins and its circulating supply is 2,586,517 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

