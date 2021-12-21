MoonTools (MOONS) Hits Market Capitalization of $697,265.63

MoonTools (CURRENCY:MOONS) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 21st. In the last seven days, MoonTools has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MoonTools coin can currently be bought for about $25.36 or 0.00051219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonTools has a total market cap of $697,265.63 and approximately $801.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00051633 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,051.33 or 0.08183875 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,401.18 or 0.99792657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00072076 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00047122 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002643 BTC.

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,500 coins. MoonTools’ official Twitter account is @moontoolsio . MoonTools’ official website is www.moontools.io

