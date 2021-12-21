Morgan Stanley Boosts Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $65.00

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SO. Guggenheim raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.45.

SO stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.02. 47,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,156,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. Southern has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $68.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.68. The company has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $157,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,694 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

