Morgan Stanley Cuts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $202.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $206.00 to $202.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.68% from the stock’s current price.
NKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.09.
NYSE:NKE opened at $156.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.16. The company has a market cap of $248.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10.
In other news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,339 shares of company stock valued at $41,822,585 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 7.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,045,955 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $878,054,000 after purchasing an additional 444,777 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 93.2% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at $869,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 21.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.
NIKE Company Profile
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.
