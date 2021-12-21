Morgan Stanley Cuts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $202.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $206.00 to $202.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.68% from the stock’s current price.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.09.

NYSE:NKE opened at $156.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.16. The company has a market cap of $248.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,339 shares of company stock valued at $41,822,585 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 7.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,045,955 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $878,054,000 after purchasing an additional 444,777 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 93.2% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at $869,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 21.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

