Morgan Stanley Increases Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target to $126.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $126.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ATO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $99.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.47. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $104.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATO. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 355.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,144,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,744 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,565,000 after purchasing an additional 806,085 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,037,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,726,000 after purchasing an additional 613,401 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,419,000 after purchasing an additional 595,256 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $50,589,000. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

