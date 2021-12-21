Morgan Stanley Increases PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target to $32.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PPL. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of PPL traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.74. 22,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,228,692. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.77. PPL has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in PPL by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,082,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,058,000 after buying an additional 15,419 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPL by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in PPL by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 12,160 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in PPL by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 171,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 8,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.