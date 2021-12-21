Morgan Stanley Raises CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target to $64.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.81% from the stock’s current price.

CMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

NYSE:CMS opened at $64.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.49. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $65.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.23.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 147,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,792,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,375,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 112,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,567,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 579,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,229,000 after purchasing an additional 23,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

