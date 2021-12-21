Morgan Stanley Raises CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target to $64.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.81% from the stock’s current price.
CMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.
NYSE:CMS opened at $64.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.49. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $65.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.23.
In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 147,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,792,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,375,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 112,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,567,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 579,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,229,000 after purchasing an additional 23,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.
CMS Energy Company Profile
CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.
