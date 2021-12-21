Morgan Stanley Raises Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $70.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.61% from the stock’s previous close.

PNW has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Guggenheim cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.65.

Pinnacle West Capital stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.22. 1,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.78. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $88.54.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 22.1% in the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 34.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 56.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 65.7% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

