Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 1,100 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,100 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.12, for a total transaction of $363,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MORN traded up $7.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $336.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,398. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.84. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.55 and a 52-week high of $337.68.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $428.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 20.93%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 2.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Morningstar during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Morningstar by 445.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Morningstar by 24.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Morningstar by 115.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

